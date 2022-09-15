Edinburgh artist Andrew Glidden is auctioning off his original sketch, ‘Tulips’ to raise vital money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

In 2017, Design Agency owner Andrew Glidden set himself the challenge of heading out from his George Street studio once a week for a year to undertake a quick sketch of whatever took his fancy, no client, no brief, just for the fun of it. The rules were simple – 15 minutes maximum, no rubbing out!

After posting images of his weekly creations on social media, interest grew and questions about an exhibition were asked. Initially Andrew had no plans for exhibiting or selling the drawings but, nearing the completion of his year-long challenge, an exhibition of all 52 was planned, entitled ’52 in 52 – a year of fifteen-minute sketches of Edinburgh and beyond’ along with a book documenting the sketches and journey.

Andrew generously donated all profits from the sale of the original sketches during the week-long exhibition to Alzheimer’s Research UK, an organisation close to Andrew’s heart.

Andrew’s father, former Hearts 1956 Scottish Cup-winning captain Freddie Glidden, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Dementia a number of years ago and sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 91. His mother Rosa, now 94, also lives with Alzheimer’s disease.

The sum of £7,014 was donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK, which powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia. There are now nearly one million people in the UK living with dementia,

On New Year’s Day 2021, Andrew embarked on another year of weekly fifteen-minute sketches, finishing the final one, number 52, on Boxing Day that year. Andrew is calling this ’52 in 52, series 2’.

Another exhibition has been organised, this time in the Dundas Street Gallery, Edinburgh, 23 Sept – 2 October, featuring all 52 sketches displayed in chronological order

This time Andrew is auctioning off the largest piece of work during the exhibition – sketch no. 19, ‘Tulips’, and will donate 100% of the highest bid received by 12.00 midday on the closing day of the exhibition, 2nd October 2022, to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Andrew said: “I’m hoping the idea of an auction for ‘Tulips’ captures the imagination and that people have a little bit of fun bidding, whilst also doing some good for Alzheimer’s Research UK – I’m really hoping that we can raise a great sum for a great cause”

Bernie Carranza, Regional Fundraising Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to Andrew for again supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition with 90,000 people in Scotland living with dementia. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

To see all 52 of the works online, visit Instagram @andrewglidden.art

To submit a bid for ’Tulips’ email andy@gliddendesign.com.

