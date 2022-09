Her Majesty the Queen who died on 8 September will now lie in state until the State Funeral on Monday 19 September which has been declared a national holiday.

These are photos of the coffin draped with the Royal Standard as it is taken into Westminster Hall at the House of Commons and lying in State.

All photos below © UK Parliament/Andy Bailey, Annabelle Moeller, Jessica Taylor and Roger Harris

The Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle third left

King Charles III with the Queen Consort

Members of the Royal Family in Westminster Hall

Following the Prince and Princess of Wales The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bow and curtesy before The Queen’s coffin

