BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is set to resurface 0.5 kilometres of the M9 northbound main carriageway after Junction 1. Four overnight closures will be put in place while the work is carried out, commencing on Monday 8 August 2022.

On the nights of 8, 9, 10 and 11 August, the M9 northbound will be closed between Junction 1 and Junction 1A from 20:30 until 06:00. A diversion route for northbound traffic will be signposted via the A8, A902, A90 and M90 Junction 1A to M9 Junction 1A northbound, adding approximately 19 minutes and 13.4 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve the road quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M9.

“Carriageway and slip road closures are essential for the safety of workers and motorists, however we’ve scheduled the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption. We’ve also planned the works so that we will only divert trunk road traffic onto local roads when there is no alternative.

“We will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible and thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

