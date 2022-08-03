The only musical about a pandemic which had its premiere postponed… by a pandemic.

The year is 1348 and the small Yorkshire village of Bogsfield is about to be hit by the Black Death. As villagers squabble over what they think is the best approach, the plague threatens everything! Full of twists and turns, heart and humour (with a wealth of colourful characters and historical inaccuracies), Plague is a catchy, laugh-out-loud musical for the whole family, which proves that even when faced with a global pandemic, there is always hope.

Sidgwick and Sanders Productions presents a brand new comedy musical set in a very different period… but with some very familiar problems. As the Plague reaches the village of Bogsfield, the residents all have different ideas about how to tackle the threat. This divide extends into families, and the ‘Turnip’ family find themselves in turmoil, so much so that ‘Lizzie’, the daughter of the family, decides that the time has come for action, and takes matters into her own hands. Through divisions in the community, challenges to the medieval patriarchy, the fear and helplessness of its people, and the hope that they eventually find comfort in, during the dark times, Plague is an uplifting comedy musical set during history’s most famous pandemic… (at the time)!

Two-years in the making, this new comedy musical is packed with colourful characters, featuring Sophie Massa as Lizzie, Steven Vaughan as Fulk and Anita Adams as the notorious ‘Weirdo in the Woods’. Featuring songs such as ‘Black Death (Death Death Death)’ and the showstoppingly unusual ‘You’, Plague is a cross between ‘Horrible Histories’ & ‘Spamalot’ – with a dash of of ‘Blackadder’ thrown in.

Having brought their first musical (Supertown)to Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015, Leeds-based writing / producing duo Sidgwick and Sanders are now bringing their second and third (Last Night) musicals in 2022. Having written Plague in 2019, and had the scheduled 2020 premiere postponed to 2021, it finally opened in Leeds to rave reviews last September, and at last the plague is now spreading to Edinburgh.

Venue: theSpace Triplex (Venue 38)

Dates: 15–27 August 2022 (not 21)

Time: 16:50 (1hr40)

Ticket prices: 15th £5; Mon-Wed £10 (£9); Thu-Sat £11 (£10)

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for all ages

