A new exhibition has been opened at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in a partnership with Colinton Arts.

The collection is of work inspired by the city, its landmarks and scenery.

Jason Cordingley, oil painter and art educator, creates landscapes that echo the vitality of nature and the splendour of man’s architectural creations. His cityscapes capture some of Edinburgh’s most picturesque locations including Calton Hill, Princes Street Gardens and the historic Old Town. All of these locations will be at the heart of August’s festivities.

He commented: “Often I will push the extremes of both colour and tone in an attempt to conjure a dream like quality to my work. The exhibition pieces outline my passion for texture as I experiment with bold colours and tones to pay tribute to the Scottish landscape.

“The opportunity to exhibit my work at this luxury hotel is extremely special to me, particularly as an Edinburgh-based artist with a great love for the city. I’m thrilled that guests will see my work as we spotlight the capital in all its glory.”

There is also work by Scottish artists Stephanie Pijper and Leon Anderson. Stephanie’s work features exquisite attention to detail and themes of rebirth throughout. Her featured artwork includes The Secret Garden and My Tears Made the Flowers Grow. A self-taught artist, Leon Anderson takes well known dog breeds and uses clothing and expressions to highlight traits that make them so loveable. His inspired canine characters include Lady Di-chschund, Outlander Jamie and Admiral Harvey.

Lindsey Alexander, owner of Colinton Arts, said: “As a relatively new gallery and long-standing framing studio, we’re fast gaining an excellent reputation.

“We’re becoming well-known for our varied portfolio of artists working in a wide variety of media and we’re grateful to the Kimpton for this wonderful opportunity.

“Gallery Manager Lesley Briggs and I are really looking forward to this exhibition and gaining greater exposure for our talented artists.”

Kieran Quinn, general manager at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel said: “The Edinburgh Festival is one of the most iconic events in the city and something we as a hotel look forward to every year.

“As a boutique hotel where art is at the core of our allure, it was an obvious collaboration for us. We can exhibit breath-taking, exclusive pieces which capture the best of Edinburgh while supporting another local business.

“Our guests travel from all over Scotland and beyond so we’re excited for them to see these pieces and add to their memorable experience.”

Exhibition open to members of the public and hotel guests in the Garden Room at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel until the end of October.

