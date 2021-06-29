Having spent a career sitting hunched over my desk or laptop, not to mention the stresses of lockdown, I do appreciate the benefits of massage. I was therefore very excited to have the opportunity to visit the Spa at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel to experience the newly introduced La Rue Verte CBD Whole Body Massage.

The 55 minute treatment (£80) uses the trademarked ‘Cann’essence’ technology CBD Oil and is described as ‘a lymphatic drainage massage to get rid of toxin build up’. I was definitely interested to learn more about this much talked about product.

On arrival at the spa reception, and in line with Covid restrictions, there was a questionnaire and consultation forms to complete before being shown to the changing room where my robe and slippers awaited. After spending a few minutes in the calming atmosphere of the relaxation room my therapist Michelle collected me for my treatment. Before beginning, she asked me about specific areas of concern in order to personalise the massage and address these issues. She also spent some time telling me about the product she would be using and the benefits.

Reflexology body mapping is incorporated. CBD balm is applied during the massage to the specific targeted area to promote homeostasis* and work on key concerns for the mind and body.

The Spa at the Principal 018.jpg

Michelle quickly understood that a focus on my shoulders was required and immediately started working on pressure points before beginning the massage with the new product. For someone so petite, she is deceptively strong and got to work on the areas of concern on my back making progress from the outset. Similarly on my front. She then began to work her magic on my arms and legs and then my time on the wonderfully comfortable padded massage bed was over.

Heading out into the sunshine I was aware that my shoulders were lower and I was walking taller. A perfect outcome. I had enjoyed my treatment immensely and look forward to learning about other treatments on the La Rue Verte menu.

For further information or to book visit www.kimptoncharlottesquare.com or call the spa reception on 0131-527 4665.

* Homeostasis is any self-regulating process by which an organism tends to maintain stability while adjusting to conditions that are best for its survival

