Alison Kinnaird has an international reputation as a glass artist and exponent and teacher of the Scottish harp.

Her creations can be seen in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, the Scottish Parliament and National Museums Scotland and public and private collections home and abroad.

During the Fringe she invites you out to Temple to see her work in her studio.

This show features a range of work including new creations and will be held at Shillinghill Studios, Alison’s home and workplace. Over the past two years Alison has found that her work has focused more on nature subjects. This show features a number of smaller more intimate pieces taking a closer, sometimes microscopic, look at the natural world around us.

Alison Kinnaird MBE: Art in Glass 2022 – ‘A Closer Look’

Open Studio Exhibition

August 1st-21st 2022, Daily 10am – 5pm or by appointment

Shillinghill Studios, Temple, EH23 4SH (Fringe Venue 244)

tel: 01875 830 328 or email: alisonkinnaird@gmail.com

