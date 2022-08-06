EIF presents a new production of Dvořák’s best-loved opera, the dark fairy tale Rusalka, features Welsh soprano Natalya Romaniw in the title role.

One of the 2022 International Festival’s orchestras in residence, the Philharmonia Orchestra is conducted by Douglas Boyd, Artistic Director of the internationally acclaimed Garsington Opera.

Rusalka is the haunting fable of a water sprite who sacrifices everything when she falls in love with a human prince.

She enlists the help of a witch, entering the mortal world and giving up her voice to be with him – only to discover the true cost of love is greater still. Inspired by sources including Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, Dvořák’s sensual opera shimmers with glinting orchestral colours.

Sound and silence reverberate against each other as soaring romantic melodies sweep through the eerie quiet. Reality and the supernatural collide in luscious evocations of the natural world.

Natalya Romaniw is a sensational talent, awarded both Young Artist of the Year at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2020 and Singer of the Year at the Royal Philharmonic Society 2020 Awards.

Venue – Festival Theatre Sat 6 – Tue 9 Aug (Approx. 3 hours 30 mins)

