The 75th Festival opened with a joyful celebration of Australian and Scottish culture in a fusion of circus, dance and music.

Hailing from Adelaide, Australia, award-winning contemporary circus powerhouse Gravity & Other Myths and critically acclaimed Australian First Nations dance-theatre sensations Djuki Mala opened the 2022 International Festival with a glorious, free opening night event.

In MACRO, a 30-strong troupe teamed up with the NYCOS choir for a stunning performance. With music, projections, drums and a spectacular light display, MACRO presented a heart-in-mouth display of skill, daring and superhuman coordination.

A co-production with Adelaide Festival, the show featured a cross-cultural musical collaboration between Djuki Mala, with their unique fusion of traditional dance, pop culture and storytelling, and five revered Celtic musicians including Aidan O’Rourke (fiddle), Kathleen MacInnes (vocals) and Brìghde Chaimbeul (pipes).

Part of the UK/Australia Season 2021-22, a joint initiative of the British Council and Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, supported by the Australian Government through the International Cultural Diplomacy Arts Fund, the British Council and the Government of South Australia through Arts South Australia

In collaboration with Scottish Rugby

