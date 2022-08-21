The Tartan Ribbon event held at The Pleasance has used comedy and laughter to raise some much-needed funds for Waverley Care, Scotland’s leading HIV and Hepatitis C charity.

Hosted by five-star, award-winning, hit-podcasting, Frank Skinner-supporting Pierre Novellie, audiences were delighted by 2014 winner of Dave’s Best Joke of the Fringe Tim Vine, Phil Wang who is hot off the heels of his critically acclaimed Netflix special, Angela Barnes (Mock The Week; Live at the Apollo; 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown; and former chair of BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz), Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Sindhu Vee, Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show nominee Ivo Graham, Sarah Keyworth (Live at the Apollo; 8 Out Of 10 Cats; Dark Horse, Comedy Special; The Guilty Feminist Podcast), amazing political comedian Njambi McGrath and Josh Jones (8 Out of 10 Cats; Late Night Mash, Dave; host of Fast Food Face Off, BBC Three).

This year the Pleasance anticipates raising £26,980 for the charity, meaning that across their 30-year partnership they have raised a total of £639,155. The funds will help the charity to provide services to those who live with HIV or Hepatitis C in Edinburgh and all over Scotland.

