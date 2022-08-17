A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Edinburgh.

Around 8.15pm on Saturday, 13 August, 2022, police received a report of a man being seriously injured in Princes Street. The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, 16 August, medical staff confirmed to police the 53-year-old man had died.

The deceased has been named as Wayne Elliott, originally from the Portsmouth area.

Mr Elliott’s family is being supported and kept up to date by specialist officers.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team is continuing to investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1

A 37-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 17 August, 2022.

