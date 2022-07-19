Edinburgh Capitals, who have joined the Scottish National League, have raided Dundee’s junior development programme for two players.

Joe Lynch, son of Capitals’ new coach, Steven Lynch (pictured), and goaltender Dominick Jaglar, both represented Team Great Britain at under-16 level last season.

Lynch iced with Dundee under-16s last season and the Fife-born forward has also been part of the junior development programme at Kirkcaldy.

Dundee-born netminder Jaglar progressed through the Dundee junior programme before iceing with the Manchester Storm Academy under-16s last term.

Coach Lynch said: “I have spent a long time in junior coaching and the word potential comes to mind for both players.

“They are determined to become professional hockey players but I believe at 16 both are ready for Scottish National League minutes.”

They have also recruited, 22-year-old, Edinburgh-born Ross Borwick who can play in defence or as a forward and he iced for Murrayfield Racers.

Like this: Like Loading...