SGB Championship: Leicester Lions 47, Edinburgh Monarchs 42; SGB Knockout Cup, quarter-final, second-leg: Berwick Bandits 34, Redcar Bears 56 (agg: 73-107)

Richard Lawson top scored with 11 points as Edinburgh Monarchs skidded to a 47-42 defeat at long-time SGB Championship leaders Leicester Lions.

Josh Pickering scored ten points but the visitors were 28-19 behind after heat eight and Lions kept their cool to claim the points with Nick Morris best with 14 points

Meanwhile, Berwick Bandits bowed out of the Knockout Cup when they were beaten 56-34 by Redcar Bears in the Borders.

The Teesside combine won the first-leg and cruised home 107-73 on aggregate with Charles Wright and Kasper Andersen both scoring 11 points. Ricky Wells was best for Berwick with ten points.

