Edinburgh composer and singer, Kim Edgar has just completed the ninth collaboration in her CONSEQUENCES project.

This focuses on the personal social or environmental consequences of human behaviour and considers how peace might be achieved.

The ninth in the series features Stone who is from the Taiwanese band Mayday, and with whom Kim studied at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in 2001. Kim said: “He impressed me greatly with his gentleness and humility, his generosity, and his ability to really listen, and bring what was needed to a piece of music, rather than adding more than is required (which is something I always struggle with).

“Stone later invited me out to visit him in Taiwan, where I was lucky enough to sing in Mandarin, and Scots, at his wedding, and to record in Mayday’s studio.

“In recent years, Stone has been finding out more about Taoism, and he asked me if I knew much about it (which I did not) and kindly shared links with me to help me to educate myself about some Taoist principles and texts. He mentioned that in Taoism, there is less focus on nations or boundaries, and more focus on how an individual can relate to this world (which perhaps explains why few wars come from Taoism). Values of simplicity, humility and compassion immediately appealed to me.”

The project, supported by Creative Scotland, will conclude with an online celebration in October 2022.

To support the project and attend the celebration pre-order the album from https://www.kimedgar.com/shop

