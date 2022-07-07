As Edinburgh prepares for the return of the world’s biggest arts festival next month, the city’s tram operator is joining forces with organisers to ensure a stress-free experience for any autistic festival-goers.

Edinburgh Trams will donate dozens of its squeezy tram toys for inclusion in special sensory backpacks put together by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Each sensory backpack also contains a fidget toy, earplugs, and a social story describing the street events, all of which are designed to help anyone who may feel overwhelmed to stay calm and surpass intense situations.

A Fringe Society spokesperson explained: “We are absolutely delighted that Edinburgh Trams have once again kindly donated the toys that will help us to fulfil our aim to provide an all-inclusive festival.

“The squeezy trams have been hugely popular in previous years with everyone who uses the backpacks, so we’re thrilled that Edinburgh Trams is continuing to support this valuable access project. Thank you, Edinburgh Trams!”

The tram operator’s Managing Director Lea Harrison said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to this year’s festival, and we want to help everyone enjoy this unique experience.

“The sensory backpacks and their squeezy trams will certainly help people with autism to enjoy a stress-free experience while our full-size vehicles will be operating every day and late into the evening to provide hassle-free travel throughout the festival!”

As the Edinburgh Fringe Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary the city’s tram operator offers fantastic ticket deals so that fringe-goers can travel to and from the venues as hassle-free as possible.

Priced at just £7.50, Edinburgh Trams’ ‘Family Day Tripper’ allows a day of unlimited tram travel, between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square, for up to two adults and up to three children. Return tickets are also available from tram stop ticket machines.

The ‘Family Day Tripper’ and other ticket deals can be bought online and downloaded onto a smart device or printed out before travel.

The operator’s squeezy tram toys are intended to help autistic festival-goers have a more enjoyable fringe experience.

Like this: Like Loading...