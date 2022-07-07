Edinburgh Trams have chosen to support a charity helping breast cancer patients and their families in memory of Evelyn Kieran a senior tram driver.

Evelyn died last year in June and the staff has named Breast Friends and Family as their charity of the year. Evelyn joined Edinburgh Trams in 2013 as a Tram Driver, latterly becoming a Senior Trainer. Staff will support fundraising events for the charity which works with nurses at St John’s Hospital in Livingston. The initiative provides the little things for patients which are not covered by the NHS but which make a real difference to how they feel about themselves.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, commented: “Evelyn was a much-loved member of our team who went on to train many drivers, and the company wanted to honour her memory in a way that would benefit others.

“By supporting this very worthy cause, we are also showing our commitment to the communities we serve while raising awareness of a charity that is making a huge difference in the lives of local people who are also fighting breast cancer.

“With the support and generosity of our customers, Edinburgh Trams employees have helped to provide a real boost for a number of local charities, and I’m sure they will make a special effort to deliver for a charity that’s so close to their hearts.”

