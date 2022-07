It’s almost time for Doghailes at Newhailes Estate in Musselburgh on 31 July.

Enjoy some good family time together and take your four legged friend along with you to Doghailes. With fun competitions, shopping, food & drink, and lots of have-a-go activities for your dog. Make sure you enter for each category through Eventbrite below.

Competition categories

Waggiest Tail

Best Lookalike

Scruffiest Dog

Golden Oldie (8+)

Precious Pup (u1)

Best Rescue

Child’s Best Friend

Best Fancy Dress

