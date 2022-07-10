Steven Lynch (pictured) is the man charged with bringing ice hockey back to Scotland’s capital city after Murrayfield Ice Arena confirmed it will re-open in October.

Capitals, under coach Lynch, will challenge for the Scottish National League (SNL) when the season gets underway in September. The club will begin the season on an extended road trip before the long-awaited return of ice hockey to Edinburgh in October.

Kirkcaldy-based Lynch represented the club for eight seasons between 1999 and 2007, five of those as team captain. He has also played top level hockey for Fife Flyers and Ayr Scottish Eagles.

Lynch’s extensive CV includes head of coaching at Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey club before becoming head of coaching with Scotland as part of the national team.

The contracts manager last season coached the under-19 set-up in Dundee and he said: “I didn’t have to think long when the chance came. I’ve always felt I had unfinished business ever since I left (Edinburgh) as a player back in 2007.

“I feel Scottish ice hockey has missed Edinburgh in last few years, from the junior players and system, through to the more senior players and, of course, it’s been hard for the fans. It will be great to see everyone back enjoying their hockey in the rink.”

Lynch said: “I’m focussed on building a strong team capable of challenging and winning the title this season. I’ve already spoken to numerous potential players.

“I want to mix youth with experience and I want a setup that helps players develop as part of a winning team. I’m looking forward to putting together the squad over the next couple of months and getting the fans excited.”

Lynch added: “I want to link up closely with the junior set-up (at Murrayfield). I’d like to form a strong link where we have a natural path for players to develop through the ranks.

“I want to see young players play through the age-groups, then transition into the Scottish National League squad, help the club be successful, and ultimately, as individuals play at the highest level they possibly can. That’s how we will continually encourage new players into the sport.”

He said: “Hockey is back and we can’t wait to give everyone a warm welcome back to the arena.”

