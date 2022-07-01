A clownish trio of maintenance workers discover a magical yellow bird – and a madcap chase begins.

Hoping to catch the bird they race over land and sea, even taking to the air – doing battle with pirates and monsters along the way.

And all without ever leaving the cleaning cupboard.

One of the joys of Yellow Bird Chase is that – just like a child’s imagination – it conjures up a world of wonders from the utterly ordinary. Gloves, mops, buckets, and sheets transform into camels, cars, pirates, boats, and (of course) birds.

The production, which is fully accessible for deaf and hard of hearing audiences (and great for non-English speakers) is being brought to Edinburgh from Boston, Massachusetts, by the multiple award winning Liars & Believers. It will be the first time that Yellow Bird Chase has been performed outside the USA, where critics have been full of praise. Theater Mirror called it “Utterly charming”, WBUR The ARTery said it is “a delight no matter how young (or old) a kid you might happen to be”, and White Rhino Report commented that: “The creativity and ingenuity of this theatre troupe is without parallel”.

Ideal entertainment for children and all the family, the show is full of masks, puppets and gibberish.

Jason Slavick, the Director, said: “It’s a real pleasure for us to be coming to the Fringe for the first time, and with a show that recaptures that childhood sense that imagination makes anything possible. The audience and cast become co-conspirators in a big adventure where birds are magical and the rules of reality are turned upside down.

“And we’ve really put the emphasis on the visual – there’s no dialogue to follow, just action – which has made it a big hit with children who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

Listings Details

Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 5 (Venue 17)

Previews: August 4

Dates: August 5-29 (except Wednesdays)

Time: 12:00pm

Duration: 50 mins

Ticket prices: Preview £7, Monday to Thursday £9, Saturdays and Sundays £11

Box office: Online from the Fringe at https://www.edfringe.com

Advisory: 3+ and fully accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing

Like this: Like Loading...