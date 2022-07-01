The centenary exhibition celebrating the work of Scottish artist Alan Davie (1920-2014), ‘Alan Davie: Beginning of a Far-off World’ will run – concurrently with ‘RAPHAEL – Raffaello Magister’ – at Dovecot Studios until near the end of September.

Featuring rarely seen works from each decade of Davie’s career, this exhibition is a timely tribute to one of the great figures of 20th Century Scottish Art.

Alan Davie was a true polymath, recognised as a genius by many. His career began at the vanguard of modernism and travelled through his own investigations into Jainism, magic and Celtic symbolism, and across jazz music, jewellery-making, textiles and other art forms. He continued to paint, create and experiment until his death at 94, in 2014.

Alan Davie: Beginning of a Far-off World is the only exhibition held in Scotland to mark the artist’s centenary. It takes its title from a 1949 monotype that will feature in the show alongside paintings, drawings, and archive material from the private collections of Davie’s friends and peers.

Each decade of his creative career will be articulated by a work, from early paintings as a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art to drawings from a series made during the last year of his life.

Davie’s multi-disciplinary approach is demonstrated through collaborations with Dovecot, of which a tapestry Cosmic Spiral and rug Celtic Spirit II will be displayed.

This exhibition is curated by Siobhan McLaughlin, with the support of Dovecot Studios, the John Ellerman Foundation and the William Grant Foundation.

Alan Davie: Beginning of a Far-off World

24 June 2022 – 24 September 2022

Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT

