Husband and wife, Samba and Awa Manneh-Bah, will graduate by each other’s side for the second time this week.

The couple first graduated together in 2014 after completing their nursing degrees at Edinburgh Napier University and will graduate together once more having studied their masters together in Healthcare Management.

Originally from Gambia, and now British citizens, Samba and Awa have worked in the NHS and private sector since completing their nursing degrees and are extremely proud of this new milestone in their education.

Gaining a masters is a big step for both of their careers, and they accomplished it all while working full time as nurses and caring for their family. The course began during the pandemic and they juggled their full time careers with studying alongside caring for their three children. Despite this they remained positive and say “We enjoyed every bit of it and glad we did it” their goal is to always “be a positive role model to our kids”.

