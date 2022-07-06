Five honorary degrees will be conferred by Edinburgh Napier University on Scots with notable careers both behind and in front of them.

Among them are the former boss of the Tattoo, David Allfrey, composer and performer Anna Meredith and former Chief Inspector Gill Emery.

The five honorary degrees will be awarded to:

Cinematographer and Primetime Emmy winner, Neville Kidd, who will be awarded with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Arts for his contribution to the creative industry. Kidd was responsible for overseeing several of Netflix’s popular science-fiction series, including Travels and The Umbrella Academy. This is not the first time Neville has been awarded an Edinburgh Napier degree as he studied for a BA in Photography and Film at the university in 1989. By the early 2000s, Neville had become the ‘go-to’ cameraman when producers needed a distinctive versatile visual approach. He made a significant contribution to the way television cooking programmes are filmed. He was the cameraman when Jamie Oliver, then an unknown junior chef at London’s River Café, made his debut; and Neville filmed the pilot and many successful series with Nigella Lawson, perfecting the art of framing close-ups of both the food and presenter.

Former CEO and producer of Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Brigadier David Allfrey MBE, will receive an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration. During the 10-year period when he led the Tattoo, David promoted its mission to be the world’s greatest immersive event whilst highlighting the value and importance to Edinburgh’s cultural heritage. David has used this experience to support Edinburgh Napier’s tourism, festival and event students by delivering annual lectures as well offering internships and work experience.He has visited 55 countries and one of David’s greatest achievements was to take the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo brand overseas. In 2016 and 2017, the Tattoo, under his directorship, delivered sell-out shows in New Zealand and Australia, selling more tickets than events featuring AC/DC and One Direction.

A fellow Edinburgh Napier student, composer and performer Anna Meredith MBE will receive an Honorary Degree of Doctor for Music in recognition of her services to industry. After studying at Edinburgh Napier University, Anna went on to receive a first-class honours degree in Music from the University of York, before gaining her master’s degree from the Royal College of Music. Defined by her traversing genre and style, Anna has been a composer in residence for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and RPS/PRS Composer in the House with Sinfonia ViVA.

Former chief executive of Wood Group, Robert Keiller CBE, will be presented with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Enterprise for commitment to the humanity of business, after being at the helm of some of the world’s largest multi-national organsations as well as supporting innovative SMEs.

Former Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland Gill Imery QPM led substantial improvements in policing for the benefit of the public and was the first woman to take command of policing Edinburgh divisions as well as Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary.

The honorary graduates will become doctorates of the University, alongside 2000 students graduating from the universities six faculties this week.

Andrea Nolan FRSE MRCVS OBE is Professor of Veterinary Pharmacology and Principal & Vice Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University.

Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal & Vice Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “It’s a real privilege to be presenting these five outstanding individuals with an honorary degree at this year’s ceremony.

“Each one has not only exemplified significant contributions to their chosen fields but made a positive impact on society as a whole. We hope their achievements will continue to play an inspiring role to those attending and graduating Edinburgh Napier University.”

Anna Meredith PHOTO Gem Harris

Brigadier David Allfrey in full flow as h introduces the 2018 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo programme to the press PHOTO John L Preece

