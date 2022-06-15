A new branch of the car buying service, Webuyanycar, opened in the car park of Asda in Leith on Wednesday.

The new pod branch is solar powered and paper free.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Leith is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.

“We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new Leith branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

