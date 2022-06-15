Three men have been arrested and charged following the recovery of a six-figure sum of Class A drugs during an operation in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday a warrant was executed at a property in Pilton Drive North.Officers searched the property and seized a quantity of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of £130,500.

Three men – aged 29, 38, and 56 – have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, of Edinburgh CID, said: “Tackling serious and organised criminality is a priority for Police Scotland and this significant recovery reinforces our determination to target criminals.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and people’s lives can be ruined.

“I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Serious and organised crime has no place in our society and we will continue to disrupt this, and any other criminal activity, which impacts on our lives and our communities.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor, local area commander, said: “We depend on the continued support from our local communities and I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with vital information, which assisted our investigations.

“I would urge anyone who has any information, or concerns surrounding drugs in their area, to contact police.”Anyone with concerns can call officers on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

