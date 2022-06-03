Modern apartments bring cosmopolitan living to the banks of the Esk.

A new release of apartments has been launched at a modern riverside development in Musselburgh.

Dundas Estates has brought to market a range of high-spec one to three bedroom apartments at The Wireworks, the long-anticipated £35 million reimagining of the former Brunton Wireworks site on the tree-lined banks of the River Esk.

Offering a choice of sleek high-spec apartments and penthouses the project, designed by Michael Laird Architects, has seen early buyer interest from a broad range of backgrounds, including downsizers and first time buyers.

Private parking provision is available as well as lift-access to all floors. Most apartments offer balcony space or ground floor private garden areas, with open plan interiors providing the flexibility and space to work, relax and entertain from home.

The current availability ranges in price from £186,995 to £339,995 with apartments from 517 square feet to 1,055 square feet in size.

The developer acquired the land through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former site and neighbouring land in 2008.

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas Estates, said: “Given how close we are to the town centre, we’re aware that this development is quite unlike anything ever built here before.

“Early interest is predominantly local, so it’s great to be able to meet a demand that has been unmet for a while. Ultimately, we want to build homes that make people feel great.”

To ensure it builds a welcoming integrated community, Dundas Estates has recently launched a Musselburgh community fund which will offer five businesses, charities and community initiatives in the local area funding.

This is part of their pledge to deliver lasting benefits to the local area, and is separate to its Section 75 contributions of £400,000 towards local schooling and infrastructure.

Of the available properties, plot 34 is a one-bedroom home featuring open plan living, with a Juliette balcony on the market for £186,995. Plot 26, a three bedroom apartment covers 1055sqf with a large open plan living area, en suite and family bathroom and balcony accessed from the living area.

The 140 home development will have the capacity to store 140 bicycles in internal and external bikes stores. Electric car charging facilities will be available throughout the development.

Dundas Estates has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.

The developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities, and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

To learn more about The Wireworks, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks

