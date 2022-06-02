Cammo Meadows investment will help buses reach more homes

Funding provided by developers of new homes in north west Edinburgh, as required in terms of their planning permission, has led to an extension to the popular 41 Lothian bus service.

A new bus terminus – part of the Cammo Meadows development off Maybury Road – is aimed at promoting greater use of the city bus network,

The existing 41 service terminates at Cramond Road North, but from 5 June the route will be changed to start at Cammo, before heading down Whitehouse Road at Barnton junction, before heading down to Cramond and towards Davidson’s Mains via Cramond Road South.

An improved 43 service with more buses will continue to serve the existing section of Queensferry Road. As well as those living in Cammo, residents of Cramond will benefit from quicker and more reliable journeys to the city centre.

Working closely with The City of Edinburgh Council and Lothian Buses, the infrastructure has now been completed at the development, where construction is underway to provide 655 new homes by Cala Homes (East) and David Wilson Homes East Scotland.

Keith Finlay, Business Development Manager for Lothian said: “We are delighted to work with Cala Homes, David Wilson Homes and the City of Edinburgh Council to bring vital bus links to this new community. Working closely with planning teams and developers at an early stage allows us to ensure that the relevant infrastructure requirements can be prioritised for consideration to facilitate the provision of a sustainable transport offering.”

Gavin Pope, Land Director for Cala Homes (East) said: “Many families considering Cammo Meadows as a potential future home will have a strong interest in environmental issues and particularly in reducing their carbon emissions.

“By supporting the building of this new bus terminus and the extension of the 41 bus route, we are providing existing residents and future home buyers with a greater choice in how they travel locally.

“Supporting active travel – using the bus, walking or cycling – was an important element in drawing up the blueprint for Cammo Meadows, and we are delighted to partner with Lothian to deliver this tangible benefit so early in the life of the development. We hope this will be the first service of many utilising this new infrastructure.”

Alan Lyall, Construction Director at Barratt Developments, which includes David Wilson Homes, said: “At David Wilson Homes, our vision is to encourage homeowners to make the most of their homes and communities by leading a sustainable, energy efficient and environmentally friendly way of life. Supporting the building of this new bus terminus at Cammo Meadows and the extension of the 41 bus route will provide a welcome boost to public transport and encourage residents to make less car journeys, helping to lower carbon emissions.

“Cammo Meadows is an extremely popular location among buyers, with plenty of outdoor space right on your doorstep and close links to the city centre. The new bus link will further heighten connectivity, with quick access to the city which will encourage residents to support their local shops and services.”

Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “I welcome the provision of the new terminus at Cammo as it will extend the sustainable public transport service in the local area, benefitting new and existing communities alike. This is a huge step in the right direction for this development, and I look forward to working with local Councillors on further improvements.

“I want to encourage people in all corners of our city to choose public transport for daily journeys and this kind of investment helps them take that step. Ensuring new developments are well connected to public and active transport routes is key to our response to the Climate Emergency.”

The Cammo Meadows development will include a range of detached and terraced homes and a collection of apartments of which 164 will be a mix of discounted sale, social rent and mid-market-rent properties.

It is estimated the development, which is expected to complete by Spring 2025, will contribute almost £220 million into the local economy and create 175 construction and supply chain jobs.

