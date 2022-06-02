Emblation celebrates huge success of its pioneering microwave technology

A health tech firm has completed 100,000 treatments in the UK and Ireland with its innovative microwave device for treating skin conditions.

The milestone achieved by Scottish-based Emblation’s Swift® device has helped clinics across the country bring in more than £11 million in income. The device is now being operated in over 400 clinics across Britain and Northern Ireland with 1000 practitioners now trained in its use.

Gary Beale, CEO of Emblation said: “When we launched our Swift device into UK clinics from September 2016, we promised to bring benefits to the entire podiatry community where there had been little investment or innovation. We believe we have delivered on that promise.

“The UK has been the pioneer for this treatment, with clinicians grabbing the chance to be the first in the world to use the Swift device. We want to thank each and every clinician who has invested in Swift and helped us reach this amazing landmark. It really is thanks to our loyal and supportive customers that we are now in such an excellent position.”

Indeed, Emblation’s stellar performance recently helped it secure an eight-figure investment from London based specialist healthcare investors, Apposite Capital, to support the firm’s growth across Europe and to fund research for further clinical treatments.

Mr Beale explained that success is down to the popularity of the device among clinicians – who often previously found themselves unable to offer effective treatments to patients whose lives were blighted by persistent verrucae, common warts on the feet.

Emblation’s proprietary technology offers a simple microwave treatment for the condition and has won widespread praise and recognition within both the medical and technology arena for its results.

Matthew Butters

Matthew Butters, of Colne Valley Podiatry in Yorkshire, purchased a Swift system in April 2019 and his clinic has now conducted 1,400 treatments. He said: “When I first came across Swift, I didn’t think anyone would want to pay the amount that I would have to charge to get my money back per treatment. Looking back, I wish that I had purchased the device when I was first told about it.

“I was getting to the point where I was dreading getting calls from patients with verrucae because there wasn’t much I could do for them and any treatment I could offer would achieve very limited success.

“So, I decided to take the plunge and ordered a Swift. Business-wise, it is no doubt the best decision I have made.”

Matthew’s story is not unusual, with the Swift device offering a practical and effective treatment for a condition which effects millions of people, yet can be difficult to treat successfully. Within a month of launching, the Swift device had been rolled out to 60 podiatry clinics across the UK.

Eleven of those clinics have now completed more than 1,000 treatments, while six of them have invested in additional Swift machines. The device has since been successfully launched in the US, Canada and Australia and Emblation is currently focusing on launching into Europe.

Mr Beale added: “We know that once podiatrists, dermatologists, and other clinicians start using Swift it will rapidly become an invaluable and profitable part of their business.

“Many clinics which have installed a Swift device had never treated verrucae previously as they felt there were no suitable methods. Now they have a thriving verrucae treatment business thanks to the device.”

Emblation is the first in the country to use this kind of microwave treatment on verrucae and warts. The firm is also growing its research and development capability to treat other skin conditions, including pre-cancerous skin lesions where initial studies have shown excellent outcomes.

Emblation was founded by Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean, who met during post-graduate studies at University in Edinburgh. The pair went on to develop and launch Swift as a radical new treatment in the podiatry sector as well as developing their microwave-based cancer technology in partnership with global healthcare corporations.

Based in Central Scotland, the health tech firm has plans for an imminent move into a purpose-built new HQ in Stirling as a result of its continued expansion.

