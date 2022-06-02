An Edinburgh property which has a home report value of £2.1 million is for sale for the first time in more than 30 years.

Located in an area regarded as one of Edinburgh’s most desirable, the detached period property, Ravelston Lea, has a distinctive architectural style and sits within its own gated grounds.

Spanning 3,456 sq ft and set back from Ravelston Dykes Road, the versatile family home is on three floors, with a sunroom, kitchen and breakfast room. To the front there is a large driveway with extensive parking and a double garage and outbuildings.

The rear of the home offers an expansive and professionally landscaped south facing garden bordering the grounds of Ravelston Golf Club.

Matthew Munro, Consultant in Property Sales at Simpson and Marwick, the legal firm handling the sale, said: “Ravelston Lea is an outstanding property that oozes charm.

“The immaculately kept gardens have been maintained by the current owner of the property who has a keen interest in landscape gardening. The beautiful grounds make for the ideal outdoor space, especially with summer fast approaching.

“I would encourage anyone interested in this property to come and view it for themselves as it really is one that needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.”

Just two miles from the city centre and a short walk to Stockbridge, Ravelston Lea is surrounded by a range of local amenities, golf clubs, shops and supermarkets.

The area also has school choices in both the private and public sector nearby.

Ravelston has excellent bus routes into the city centre and direct access to the main arterial routes to the city bypass, Edinburgh Airport, the Queensferry Crossing and the central motorway network.

A short walk alongside the Water of Leith takes you to the cafés and boutiques of Stockbridge. The Gallery of Modern Art and Edinburgh’s West End are also within walking distance, and the recently opened St James Quarter, an upmarket mix-used entertainment and shopping complex is only a bus or tram ride away.

Matthew added: “It is the perfect location. The property is close to the hustle and bustle of city life, but as it is so secluded with its own private gateway entrance, it truly is the best of both worlds.

“Architecturally, the house is stunning. This is a property that will give an incredible first impression, but there’s more to it than that – the spacious and homely interior is also one to be marvelled at, making it a great choice for a family home.”

Viewing can be arranged through the Simpson & Marwick property team on 0131 581 5711

Like this: Like Loading...