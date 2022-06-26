Garvald, the Edinburgh charity which supports adults with disabilities and provides creative spaces, has just spent £750,000 renovating its own premises in Gorgie.

As part of the celebration of the completion of their own work which has taken two and a half years, they have gathered and shipped tools and equipment to Malawi where adults with disabilities will use them.

Their facilities are now more modern and accessible thanks to their members who were involved in the remodelling.

Gorgie has a Tools workshop and it is from there that they have donated items such as hand tools and sewing machines. This is part of the Tools and Training for Livelihood project in Malawi run by both the Global Concerns Trust and The Scottish Government. Garvald collected the tools then sorted and restored them before shipping them to East Africa.

Mary Iam using Singer Sewing machine sent by Garvald

Garvald’s CEO, Mike Casey, said, “It was important our members are now able to fully access the support and creative activities they enjoy after our services were disrupted for so long. Opening our doors wide once again has allowed our members to re engage with their creative work which is so important. With the refurbishment of Gorgie they can now do this in a much improved space.

“Involving our members in planning the building refurbishment at Gorgie has allowed us to create an environment which is much lighter, brighter and much more accessible and one which I hope they feel very much part of creating. Being involved in the tools project means our members are able to make a positive contribution globally and feel a part of something special.

“By supporting members to develop craft skills such as weaving, pottery and woodwork; making beautiful hand crafted items for exhibitions or for sale in our shop, or working daily on deliveries to local shops from our bakery, members find their own place in the Garvald creative community and through this to the wider community.”

Garvald Tools workshop is still looking for donations of tools, particularly old Singer sewing machines, as well as garden and woodworking tools.Call the charity on 0131 516 5114

More information can be found on the charity’s website – www.garvaldedinburgh.org.uk

Hawa Golos using Singer Sewing machine sent over by Garvald

Shipment for Malawi

Member of Garvald James Brown and former board member Marion Smith cutting the ribbon at Gorgie

Joseph Kapalasa using tools sent over by Garvald

