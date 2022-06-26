A new curry restaurant has opened on Leith Walk where the owner’s mantra is simple – “the three most important things in life are family, friends and food”.

Mohammad Abbas opened his first restaurant in Bo’ness last year and has now expanded into the capital. Cilantro True Indian Cuisine is intimate and beautifully decorated for 20 diners. Reviews from diners have already been very good.

Mohammad said: “My team and I were overwhelmed with the popularity of Bo’ness Spice and that has persuaded us to extend our reach to the capital.

“The menu will continue to be based on the finest Indian-Bangladeshi dishes freshly made with authentic spices and other ingredients which vary with the different regions of India’s vast territory. Tastes can be slightly different in cities, however, and we will be tailoring certain courses in line with the preferences of local residents and visitors.”

As well as its food his previous restaurants were renowned for their close involvement with community groups. Bo’ness Spice’s initiatives included a “Curry for Kyiv” evening to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

The restaurant provides a takeaway and delivery service as well as serving meals in-house. It is not licensed but welcomes guests to bring in their own beer, wine and other drinks.

“The three most important things in life are family, friends and food,” said Mohammad. “My team and I are looking forward to making new friends in and around Leith.”

Cilantro is closed on Tuesdays. On other days it is open from 4-10.30 pm (11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays).

Cilantro (True Indian Cuisine) restaurant, 4 Albert Place, Edinburgh EH7 5HN. Tel 0131 555 0155.

Mohammad Abbas holding a tray of food is pictured with his staff

