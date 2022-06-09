What The Fork Monarchs reached the semi-final of the Knockout Cup and recorded their first road win of the season at Birmingham Brummies and they aims to maintain momentum when struggling Newcastle Diamonds visit Armadale in the SGB Championship on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm).

Injured Lasse Fredriksen and James Sarjeant both miss out and the club will also be minus Italian rider Paco Castagna who is seeking to quality for the Grand Prix, competing in a qualifier in Hungary on Saturday.

Berwick Bandits duo Theo Pijper, a former Edinburgh captain, and Kyle Bickley guest riders against a Diamonds’ team propping up the table but they bring in former Edinburgh racer Ricky Wells (pictured) and Ashley Morris as guests for missing Bradley Wilson-Dean and Matthew Wethers.

Paul Starke is also absent for Diamonds and rider replacement will apply with all of their riders being entitled to an additional race.

In-form heat leader Josh Pickering warned against complacency and said: ” They (Newcastle) have nothing to lose in a sense, they just want to try and win and the riders earn as much as possible so we need to do our jobs and get a good result.”

Friday’s championship match will be live streamed on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk

What The Fork Monarchs: Sam Masters (capt), rider replacement for Lasse Fredriksen, Kye Thomson, Theo Pijper (guest), Josh Pickering, Jacob Hook, Kyle Bickley (guest).

Advance Fire & Security Diamonds: Ricky Wells (guest), Ashley Morris (guest), James Wright (capt), Max Clegg, rider replacement for Paul Starke, Lee Complin, Jack Smith.

