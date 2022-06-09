On Tuesday there will be the usual high jinks with water pistols fired out of taxis at anyone within range while travelling through the capital.

Yes, it is the 74th Edinburgh Taxi Outing which will take place on Tuesday 14 June. The outing is organised and funded by taxi drivers who drive children and young people with special needs or life limiting illness to Archerfield Walled Garden for a day of fun.

All the taxis are decorated with balloons. The vehicles assemble in the car park at Edinburgh Zoo where the best decorated vehicles are judged as well as the best fancy dress – for one of the drivers and one of the children.

Police Scotland escort the convoy, leaving the Zoo at 10am and making their way through Roseburh Princes Street and the High Street before heading out through the east of the city along Portobello High Street, reaching Archerfield Walled Garden about 1pm.

This is the route in case you would like to put yourself in the firing line:

Edinburgh Zoo 10:00

Costorphine Rd 10:05

Roseburn 10:10

Haymarket 10:15

Princes St 10:20

North Bridge10:25

High St 10:30

Canongate 10:35

Abbeyhill 10:40

London Rd 10:43

Portobello Rd 10:46

Portobello High St 10:50

Joppa 10:55

Musselbugh (stopping for ice cream at Lucas) a11:10 d11:40

then the coast road through

Prestonpans 11.50

Cockenzie 12.00

Port Seton 12.10

Aberlady 12.25

Gullane 12.35

Dirleton 12.45

and then doubling back to Archerfield Walled Garden for about 13:00

