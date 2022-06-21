On Tuesday the new ticket platform edfest.com will open for tickets and reviews for eight Fringe venues in one place.

Assembly, Dance Base, Gilded Balloon, Just the Tonic, Pleasance, Summerhall, Underbelly and ZOO are combining forces to promote tickets from the site to their 1,159 shows at 140 venues with performers from 32 countries.

Jim Hollington, CEO of Dance Base, said: “The last two years have been incredibly hard for everyone in the arts and entertainment sector. It’s therefore critical that this year’s Edinburgh Fringe is a success, to protect the future of our own organisations, of the performing artists who make the Fringe, and of our contribution to the city of Edinburgh overall.

“As producing venues, we invest a huge amount of time, energy and money curating and producing some of the best entertainment in the world and bringing that to Edinburgh. Whilst the pandemic created numerous challenges, it did allow us to stop and think about how we could collaborate and do things better. Across the eight edfest.com venues we share a similar vision and so it made sense for us to pool our sales and marketing resources to drive efficiencies across our own operations and ultimately make things easier for customers. Our box offices will also all be linked and audiences will be able to buy for multiple venues.

Crucially this year we are going on sale earlier than usual to increase the sales window for bookings and generate much needed revenue.

“Putting the last two years behind us we would like to encourage everyone from Fringe loyalists who turn up every year, to Edinburgh locals and first timers to visit edfest.com, book some spectacular shows and once again enjoy the best possible Edinburgh Fringe experience this August. We can’t wait to get going!”

Here is a selection of those shows:

Assembly: Choir of Man, Beats on Point, Friendsical, Love Loss & Chianti and Queenz

DanceBase: Ballet Ireland, Scottish Dance Theatre, Dan Daw Creative Projects

Gilded Balloon: Late’n Live, Maisie Adam, Leith Social, Henry Naylor, Jack Docherty

Just The Tonic: Jimeoin, Tom Stade, Aliya Kanani, Jack Gleadow, Anthony Deveto

Pleasance: Freedom Ballet of Ukraine, Sophie Duker, Ben Hart, Tim Vine, SK Shlomo

Summerhall: Learning to Fly, Life is Soft, Mama Love, Talisk, Efterkland

Underbelly: La Clique, Rhys Nicholson, Dragons & Mythical Beasts, Circa: Humans 2.0, Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch

ZOO: Night Dances, Runners, Rocky, Sad Book, Far Gone, Every word was once an animal

Pic Greg Macvean 21/06/2022 Stripe Communications EDFEST launch with Fringe venues on Calton Hill

