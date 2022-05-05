Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has appointed Steven Wilson as the new Executive Chef for its upcoming restaurant and social space, Commons Club, as it gets ready to open on 1 June 2022.

Originally from Edinburgh, Steven has almost 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Steven will use his renowned talent and international influences to showcase contemporary Scottish seasonal cuisine using the freshest produce straight from Scotland’s local larder for diners at Commons Club.

Notorious for delivering memorable and delicious dishes, Steven’s career has taken him across the globe – from helping to open the multi- award-winning Lowry Hotel in Manchester to the iconic Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. He also has extensive experience working in the Middle East and South East Asia with the renowned Six Senses Resorts and Spas. Steven is set to combine his international experience and Scottish heritage to create a new standard of Scottish dining at Commons Club.

Nestled across two floors, Commons Club is designed to be a playful yet sophisticated environment for guests to eat, drink and vibe in the heart of Edinburgh.

Catering to all tastes, guests can enjoy an array of stunning starters, carefully curated by Steven and his expert team, including Ceviche with line-caught & cured wild seabass, shaved fennel, dill, nashi pear & green olive puree; Wagyu Tataki with Scottish wagyu beef “Tataki style”, fried garlic, ponzu green onion puree & parsnip crisp and Risotto with Scottish farm spelt & barley risotto, baby morels, lightly-roasted almonds & shaved fresh summer truffle. Mains include Halibut with pan-seared Gigha halibut, confit aromatic farm seasonal vegetables in a light saffron & Shetland blue mussels velouté; slow roast Perthshire chicken “dinner” with fondant potato, baby leek, morel mushrooms & fresh peas, crispy chicken & pata negra croquet, bread sauce, roast chicken jus & chive oil and Isle of Mull seaweed tortellini pasta filled with wild herb ricotta, clay oven-roasted artichoke, pea & feve etuvee,vegetarian parmesan air.

Steven Wilson, Executive Chef at Commons Club, said: “After years of travelling the world and working in some unforgettable restaurants and hotels, I’m so excited to be back in my hometown and to be part of this iconic opening in Edinburgh.

“We really do have access to the highest quality local produce right on our doorstep in Scotland and that’s something the menu at Commons Club celebrates. Guests can enjoy our timeless menu that will continue to evolve with the seasons, keeping them coming back time and time again.”

Commons Club will be the flagship restaurant in the soon-to-open Virgin Hotels Edinburgh. Situated in the landmark India Buildings of Edinburgh’s Old Town – a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle. The hotel will feature Grand Chamber Suites, 222 Chamber Suites, multiple dining and drinking outlets including Commons Club and Eve: a vibrant all-day dining space offering a progressive approach to late night entertainment in Edinburgh. The hotel site is also home to a 19th century church, now known as Greyfriars Hall, that has been beautifully restored and repurposed as a special event venue. In addition, the hotel will offer guests a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed Edinburgh Castle views.

The Bar at Commons Club is open Monday to Sunday – 12noon to 1am. The Kitchen at Commons Club is open Monday to Sunday – 12noon to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm.

For reservations: https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/dine-and-drink/the-commons-club/

