Following a collision on Saturday with a van which failed to stop, a 39-year-old cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries.

Road Policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information following the crash on Old Dalkeith Road.

The incident took place at the junction with Walter Scott Road, around 11.35am on Saturday, 28 May, 2022. It involved a cyclist and a van, which did not stop at the scene.

The cyclist, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for serious injuries.

Enquiries to trace the vehicle, which is believed to a small white van or similar, are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Gary Barkham, from Edinburgh Road Policing, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch. Any information could prove useful to our investigation.”

“Please call police on 101, quoting incident 1468 of 28 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

