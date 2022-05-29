The Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup final at Tynecastle on Sunday will be an historic occasion.

It is 50 years since the first Scottish Women’s FA was set up during the 1971/2 season.

Scottish Women’s Football CEO Aileen Campbell visited the Glasgow Women’s Library earlier in the week along with the managers and players from the two finalists, Celtic Women and Glasgow City FC.

Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson and player Hayley Lauder, and Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso and player Jacynta Galabadaarachchi visited the library, the only accredited museum dedicated to celebrating the lives, histories and achievements of women.

Speaking during the visit, Aileen Campbell said: “Women’s football fought for recognition in the 1970s but the growth in the game since has been huge. This season has been a breakthrough with increased professionalism and more people watching women play football, both in stadiums and at home.

“The Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup final at Tynecastle on Sunday is the showpiece finale of this historic season, where either Glasgow City will recover from losing their 14-year premier league dominance with silverware, or Celtic Women will claim a momentous cup double, having won the SWPL League cup against City in December.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Tynecastle on Sunday, where adult tickets are only £5 and kids tickets are free.”

