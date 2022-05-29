An excellent recent addition to the Edinburgh speciality coffee scene is Room and Rumours on East Market Street.

It’s part of a new section of the city that is emerging as the nearby Caltongate area is developed. Though, just a few metres from the Royal Mile, this Arches area was a neglected one for many years. It’s now changing rapidly with new buildings, workplaces and new businesses, including several eateries – Room and Rumours among them.

Room and Rumours has been attracting a lot of attention for its highly rated donuts. These vary in flavour from day to day and include vegan options. They are certainly ideal if you need a sugar boost on a long work day or while exploring the city (Room and Rumour’s proximity to Waverley Station makes it an ideal spot to visit after or before a long train ride). However, the hugely tempting donuts should not eclipse the very fine coffee that Room and Rumours serve.

On our first visit we were treated to superb coffee (rich and creamy cortados) and outstanding customer service from the friendly and knowledgeable barista. Room and Rumours rotate the coffees they are using, changing every few weeks. We were served a roast by the highly regarded Clifton Coffee, based in Bristol. They’ve also been using beans by Girls Who Grind (an all female roastery, based in the South West of England).

More recently, they’ve offered Hundred House Coffee, ethically sourced from sustainable, eco-conscious growers from around the world. They were serving Hundred House’s Sweet Valley beans from Colombia, with notes of golden rum and pineapple. Among the decafs they’ve used has been an excellent Santa Maria by Origin roasters (based in Cornwall). In all cases, the quality of the coffee served was outstanding, a testament to the consistency of their baristas and the well chosen beans.

The coffees were made with skill and precision with their under the counter machine. As well as making cracking coffee, this gives space to the place; you don’t have to talk to the barista over or round the coffee machine! Though relatively small and snug, the very high ceiling gives the place an open, airy feel. Room and Rumours felt calming and welcoming. It’s been busy on each of our visits, again indicating the consistent quality.

On the back of Santu’s arrival on the Canongate, Room and Rumours Coffee is another fine addition to the Old Town and to Edinburgh’s coffee scene.

Room and Rumours Coffee

25 East Market Street (Arch 12 & 13) EH8 8FS

