Forty thousand runners from all over the world gathered in Edinburgh to take part in this year’s Edinburgh Marathon Festival. This made it the biggest sports participation event in Scottish history with eleven races including a marathon, half marathon, team relay, 10k and 5k, plus six junior events.

Sunday’s weather made for perfect running conditions on one of the world’s fastest marathon courses, where both Scottish and international runners battled it out for the top prize.



Runners were set off by the Official Starter Mary Berry of Great British Bake Off fame.

Edinburgh Marathon 2022 29/05/2022Pic shows: Winner of the 2022 Edinburgh Marathon is Matthew Gillette with a time of 2:17:57Credit: Ian Jacobs

Edinburgh Marathon 2022 29/05/2022Pic shows: First female home in the 2022 Edinburgh Marathon is Virginie Barrand of Metro Aberdeen RC with a time of 2:45:03.Credit: Ian Jacobs

Matthew Gillette raced to glory with a winning time of 2 hours 17 minutes and 57 seconds. Peter Avent, Shettleston Harriers claimed second place in 2 hours 21 minutes and 29 seconds, followed by Ollie Garrod, South London Harriers in 2 hours 22 minutes and 55 seconds.

The women’s race was dominated by Virginie Barrand, Metro Aberdeen RC who lead from the front with a time of 2 hours 45 minutes and 3 seconds.

Sophie Delderfield from Vale of Aylesbury AC in 2 hours 51 minutes and 43 seconds and Christina Strauss in 2 hours 54 minutes and 18 seconds completed the podium.

Neil Kilgour, Edinburgh Marathon Festival Director, said: “After what’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, It was incredible to see tens of thousands of participants back in Edinburgh, raising millions for good causes.



“We are so proud to host a truly world class running event in Scotland’s capital for runners of all ages from across the globe. Congratulations to everyone who took part. Thanks for making the 2022 Edinburgh Marathon Festival the biggest sports participation event in Scotland’s history. Come and see us again next year!”



Entries for the 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival which takes place on Bank Holiday Weekend, Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May, are open with an early bird discount for everyone who registers before midnight on Sunday 12th June at www.edinburghmarathon.com

