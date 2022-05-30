Formula One fans will know that Sergio Pérez won in Monaco on Sunday.

Now at Scotland’s biggest new motoring event, the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic, Red Bull will display an F1 car.

Red Bull has been involved in Formula 1 world for many years, and their driver, Max Verstappen, won the world title last year.

Visitors to the motoring event will be treated to the sight and sounds of a modern Formula 1 car running up the Thirlestane Castle sprint course.

Red Bull has agreed to show the Adrian Newey-designed RB8 car, which Australian star Mark Webber drove to victory on the streets of Monaco in 2012, at the two-day festival on 18 and 19 June 2022.

Webber qualified the Red Bull on pole and led from start to finish once the lights went out.

At the time he said: “The start was key, the pitstop was key, both of them went well. I did a little bit of work in between and we got an incredible victory that I’m very, very happy with.”

Motor racing fans will be able to see it live and put through its paces, twice each day during the Thirlestane event, by Patrick Friesacher. The Austrian driver drove for the Minardi Formula 1 team during the first half of the 2005 season.

The car will be on show alongside three stunning title-winning cars driven by Sir Jackie Stewart – the 1969 Matra that powered him to his first championship and the Tyrrell 003 and Tyrrell 006.

The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic, a family-friendly festival – held in aid of Race Against Dementia – will feature live motorsport action, extensive retail, food and drink displays and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Borders Vintage Automobile Club and its award-winning classic car show with more than 1,200 vintage and classic vehicles on display. Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, the Flying Scot will also make appearances throughout the weekend.

Race Against Dementia is the global charity founded by Sir Jackie to raise money for research into prevention and treatment for dementia, a disease that affects 50 million people worldwide including his beloved wife, Helen. Visitors wishing to see motorsport history: www.sirjackiestewartclassic.com/tickets

Patrick Friesacher performs during Red Bull Showrun at Jeddah Corniche in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 12th, 2021 // Naim Chidiac / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202111120566 // Usage for editorial use only //

