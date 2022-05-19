A highlight of the events calendar will take place once more this September. Doors Open Days will return to Edinburgh and East Lothian offering free access to some buildings which are normally out of bounds to the public.

There will be an online and in person programme curated by charity Under One Roof. Buildings such as Custom House in Leith

This year the theme is Standing Strong highlighting the value of maintaining buildings and a community approach to looking after our special places. There will also be sessions on retrofitting buildings to help make them more adaptable in the face of climate change.

Mike Heffron, Chief Executive of Under One Roof Scotland, said: “We are delighted that we can keep the doors open in Edinburgh and East Lothian this year. Doors Open Days is much-loved by the public in the East of Scotland, and this year we will continue to help the public have a special inside look at buildings, spaces and other hidden treasures.”

“Under One Roof will also be putting our own spin on the events this September, such as adding a dedicated hub in the city centre where the public can find out more about the full Doors Open Days programme of buildings, events, and tours. We will also be hosting in-person panel discussions and talks, and offering free information sessions for tenement owners looking for support with the management and maintenance of their building.”

Doors Open Days is organised nationally by the Scottish Civic Trust, is part of European Heritage Days and is supported by Historic Environment Scotland. Local coordinatorsfrom civic trusts, community groups and local authorities create and manage programmes in each region.

Susan O’Connor, Director of the Scottish Civic Trust, said: “We are intrigued to find out what Under One Roof will bring to our enthusiastic audience in the East this year. Edinburgh and East Lothian have some of the most important buildings and spaces in the country – we can’t wait to see what they do.”

Doors Open Days | 24 and 25 September 2022

Doors Open Days is Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates Scotland’s places, history and culture, new and old. Each September, the festival offers access to over a thousand sites and events across Scotland. The aim of Doors Open Days is to ensure that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is made accessible to people living in and visiting the country. Doors Open Days is supported by Historic Environment Scotland, and is part of European Heritage Days. More information can be found at www.doorsopendays.org.uk

Under One Roof is Scotland’s only charity dedicated to supporting tenement owners. We help individuals and communities across Scotland keep their tenement building standing strong by providing free and impartial information about building maintenance, management, and sustainability. More information can be found at www.underoneroof.scot

Custom House Leith. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

