Trainer William Haggas bids for a record fifth success in the £50,000 Edinburgh Cup with Nathanael Greene at Musselburgh’s Edinburgh Gin Race Day on Saturday. (21 May)

The Newmarket raider, who will be making his handicap debut in the 1m 4f feature race (4.13pm), is the mount of Cieren Fallon. Considered as a prep race for Royal Ascot, Haggas is looking to repeat last year’s success when Dhushan was victorious.

Fellow HQ trainer George Boughey, the recent winning handler of the 1,000 Guineas with Cachet, will be represented by Charles St, who will be just his second runner at Musselburgh.

Top-weight, racing off a BHA mark of 85, is State Legend for the combination of James Ferguson and Paul Hanagan, while Mark and Charlie Johnston are triple-handed with Trojan Horse, Pons Aelius and Campese. The only Scottish runner is Belle Of Annandale, a filly trained by Keith Dalgleish, who won the 2015 renewal with Tommy Docc.

In the £25,000 Edinburgh Castle Stakes (3.03pm), recent Salisbury scorer Remarkable Force, a £140,000 breeze-up purchase, is the first course runner for bang-in-form Newmarket-based Alice Haynes. Jungle Time, an impressive course and distance winner for Karl Burke in April, has since not been beaten far in a Listed contest at York.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are all ready for an exciting day of racing and with the weather improving this last week the scene is set for another memorable afternoon at Musselburgh.”

Racegoers still have time to take advantage of a £5 discount on the £35 general admission ticket if they book today before midnight. (Friday 20 May).

Musselburgh are hoping for a good attendance with more people now ready to socialise following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The East Lothian track have put on a host of off-track attractions including The Edinburgh Gin Garden, Edinburgh Gin Bar and the Tipple Trailer, while street food options include Smoking Barrel by the 2015 British MasterChef and owner of the award-winning Tayport Restaurant, Jamie Scott, gourmet hot dog and bon bons supplier Dog N Bon, Wild at Heart and Well Hung and Tender.

On the Courtyard Stage live music will be provided by local bands The Zebra Three, Chameleon Lady and headliners Fi and the Funk Rockers led by dynamic vocalist Fiona MacEwan, while race goers can transport themselves to another dimension in the 360x Video Booth.

Gates open at noon and the first race is at 13.53. To book or to find out more information visit here.

