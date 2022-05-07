There are four councillors elected to represent this ward and only two of those elected in 2017 are standing again.
Cllr Ricky Henderson (Labour) is stepping down after a long council career, and Conservative Sue Webber – who was first elected in 2017, and became the group’s transport spokesperson, was pushed up the Lothians list and is now an MSP.
There were two Conservative candidates here trying to ensure the same amount of representation for the party in the ward.
- The electorate totals 24,312
- Votes cast 11,266
- Turnout 46.3%
The 2022 results are as follows:
|Name
|Political Party
|Stage elected
|Graeme Bruce
|Conservative
|1
|Neil Gardiner
|SNP
|1
|Fiona Glasgow
|SNP
|9
|Stephen Jenkinson
|Labour
|7
The nine 2022 candidates were:
Scottish Conservative and Unionist – BRUCE , Graeme
Scottish Liberal Democrats – CHAPPELL, Michael William
Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – FETTES, Richard
Scottish National Party (SNP) – GARDINER, Neil Thomas
Scottish Conservative and Unionist – GILCHRIST, Emma
Scottish National Party (SNP) – GLASGOW, Fiona
Scottish Labour Party – JENKINSON, Stephen Philip
Scottish Green Party – MULLER, Ross
Scottish Libertarian Party – ROWLANDS, Louis
2017 results
Candidates elected in 2017 included:
- Graeme Bruce – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage one
- Neil Gardiner – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage one
- Ricky Henderson – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage one
- Susan Webber – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage two
Electorate: 22,920
Votes cast: 11,577
Turnout: 50.5%