There are four councillors elected to represent this ward and only two of those elected in 2017 are standing again.

Cllr Ricky Henderson (Labour) is stepping down after a long council career, and Conservative Sue Webber – who was first elected in 2017, and became the group’s transport spokesperson, was pushed up the Lothians list and is now an MSP.

There were two Conservative candidates here trying to ensure the same amount of representation for the party in the ward.

The electorate totals 24,312

Votes cast 11,266

Turnout 46.3%

The 2022 results are as follows:

Name Political Party Stage elected Graeme Bruce Conservative 1 Neil Gardiner SNP 1 Fiona Glasgow SNP 9 Stephen Jenkinson Labour 7

The nine 2022 candidates were:

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – BRUCE , Graeme

Scottish Liberal Democrats – CHAPPELL, Michael William

Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – FETTES, Richard

Scottish National Party (SNP) – GARDINER, Neil Thomas

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – GILCHRIST, Emma

Scottish National Party (SNP) – GLASGOW, Fiona

Scottish Labour Party – JENKINSON, Stephen Philip

Scottish Green Party – MULLER, Ross

Scottish Libertarian Party – ROWLANDS, Louis

2017 results

Candidates elected in 2017 included:

Graeme Bruce – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage one

Neil Gardiner – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage one

Ricky Henderson – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage one

Susan Webber – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage two

Electorate: 22,920

Votes cast: 11,577

Turnout: 50.5%

Cllr Stephen Jenkinson Labour Pentland Hills Ward

Cllr Neil Gardiner SNP Pentland Hills Ward

Cllr Graeme Bruce Conservative Pentland Hills Ward

