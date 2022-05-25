There are two options for the new administration on Thursday and they are encompassed in papers published this evening on the council’s website.

The first is the SNP/Green deal which is set out in a formal coalition agreement.

This appoints Cllr McVey as Council Leader and the Co-Conveners of the Edinburgh Greens, Cllrs Burgess and Miller as Depute Leaders.

The second is a minority Labour deal proposed by Edinburgh Labour and which has now been narrowly approved by the party’s Local Government Committee.

This suggests Cllr Cammy Day for leader, Cllr Mandy Watt as Depute Leader and Finance Convener, and others in a variety of roles as set out below.

Cllr Scott Arthur is proposed as Transport Convener, Liberal Democrat Cllr Louise Young as Licensing Board Convener and Conservative councillor Jason Rust as Vice Convener of the Licensing Board.

The new councillor James Dalgleish has been proposed as Planning Convener and Cllr Hal Osler, Liberal Democrat councillor for Inverleith is to become the Convener of the Development Sub Committee.

It seems it is still all to play for when the meeting begins tomorrow morning at 10am – but one thing might be passed – the SNP and Liberal Democrats have both suggested Cllr Robert Aldridge as Lord Provost which should be approved.

All of these positions – except that of the council leader and the Lord Provost – require a total annual salary budget of just over £760,000. Remuneration for councillors and the awards to senior politicians are set by the Scottish Government.

You can watch the council meeting online here. Tomorrow’s meeting is a continuation of the 19th May meeting which was adjourned since there were no plans to approve.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...