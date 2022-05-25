The SNP and Green groups on The City of Edinburgh Council have published their written coalition agreement which has been approved by both. It will be put to the vote at the reconvened council meeting on Thursday and the 29 councillors hope they will then be able to run the council as a minority administration.

HEADLINES

to crack down on AirBnB-style short-term lets

to introduce a tourist tax

to commit to a levy on carparking spaces to be paid by big employers

to commit to a congestion charge

to double the number of council homes

SNP Group Leader Adam McVey said: “An SNP-Green administration would use the council’s powers to lead on retrofitting thousands of homes in Edinburgh, allowing us to reduce emissions and at the same time sharply reduce households’ heating costs and we’ll ensure that our residents have access to advice and support on how to maximise their incomes. This is crucial as our poorest and most vulnerable citizens feel the impact of rising fuel bills while the Westminster Tories do nothing.

“The alternative is the Labour-Tory-Lib Dem coalition. They have presented no clear policy platform and no clear means of implementing it. They’re trying to hide from accountability by pretending they’re all still in opposition. They’re undoing the principles of democracy by ignoring the election result. All we know is that their deal reportedly includes appointing Tory councillors to key administration positions.

“Our message to Labour is this – it is not too late. Join progressive partners as we implement the kind of progressive and positive policy platform we believe your members and supporters voted for.”

This is the written SNP Green deal:

CITY OF EDINBURGH COUNCIL

COALITION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE EDINBURGH SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY AND THE EDINBURGH GREEN PARTY

PREAMBLE

Edinburgh is a vibrant, modern European capital city. We are resilient, progressive and one of the best places in the world to live. However, Edinburgh is also a city of deeply entrenched inequalities, and after over a decade of austerity, with Brexit, the pandemic and now the Cost of Living Crisis, there are significant challenges affecting our residents and which we must come together as a city to address. These within the shadow of Climate Emergency which must shape all investments and decision making.

This agreement sets out the vision and the priorities that will ensure our city comes back stronger, greener and fairer from the pandemic. These bold plans prioritise tackling climate change, reducing poverty and inequality, and improving everyday council services.

We will invest in the services that matter most to our residents and make sure everyone has access to the amazing opportunities in our city by investing in initiatives we know will improve life chances. And we will invest in sustainable solutions to climate change that will avoid global and local environmental catastrophe that will impact all our lives. We will be a council that is open and responsive to our residents’ needs.

We recognise that as a minority administration we will need to work across the political divide to deliver our pledges to the people of Edinburgh. But we also recognise that while political differences will always exist, there is much that we agree on. All councillors want the best for our city and our residents, and we will work with others to find consensus, to collaborate, and to deliver a better future for our city.

WHEREAS:

WE, THE SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY and THE SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY groups of councillors of the City of Edinburgh Council (respectively the “Partners” and each a “Partner”) wish to set out in this coalition agreement (“Agreement”) the terms on which we agree to form a partnership administration for the City of Edinburgh Council (“Council”).

THEREFORE WE AGREE as follows:

1 PARTNERSHIP ADMINISTRATION

1.1 The Partners agree to form a partnership administration (“Partnership”) for the City of Edinburgh Council on the terms set out in this Agreement.

2 PARTNERSHIP VISION

2.1 The Partnership’s central priority is to build a fairer, greener and more inclusive Edinburgh which addresses the challenges of climate change and protects residents from the cost of living crisis while tackling systemic poverty and inequality.

2.2 The Partnership will be open and responsive to our residents’ needs, empowering communities and listening to citizens, partners and stakeholders across the city as they help us to shape services and policies which make our city a better place to live for all our residents.

3 PARTNERSHIP POLICY PRIORITIES

3.1 Edinburgh needs to address specific challenges and develop policies which meet those challenges. This requires leadership and collaboration on our shared priorities. These priorities set out the basis on which we will bring forward policies as part of our annual programme, deliver on our commitments and develop an approach to any emerging challenges.

Both parties agree:

3.1.1 There is an urgent need to tackle the Climate Emergency and all policies and investments must be shaped within the framework of reducing carbon emissions, alongside specific policies which directly reduce energy consumption, for example by bringing forward plans for a Green Deal to facilitate insulation of homes and buildings. Climate justice and social justice go hand in hand and we will ensure that measures to reduce emissions do not further entrench inequality in Edinburgh.

3.1.2 We must invest in public transport and active travel infrastructure, creating more segregated and contiguous cycle routes, cutting road deaths and serious injuries to zero, and improving accessibility for all pedestrians, including disabled people, while reducing vehicle use throughout the city. We will retain Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams in public ownership.

3.1.3 There is a housing emergency and we will address this by increasing availability of social and affordable housing, exploring alternative models of housing such as co-housing and co-operatives, and continuing to fund an empty homes officer. We will work to prevent homelessness wherever possible, by developing a strategy to end homelessness in the city, including reviewing the council’s eviction policy, taking steps to improve temporary accommodation, reducing its use, and ending the use of unsuitable accommodation by exploring every means to buy, build or lease suitable temporary accommodation as an urgent priority.

3.1.4 We will invest in housing services, council homes and wider estates, promoting wellbeing for our tenants and retrofitting to make homes more energy efficient and end fuel poverty. We will take steps to deal with high rents in the private sector by every means available including addressing short term lets, raising awareness of existing channels to challenge bad practice, and implementing a New Deal for Renters. We will keep council rents as low as possible, with any increases kept below inflation, to ensure our council housing investment strategy is delivered on time and on budget, as well as providing targeted interventions and support for those struggling with rent arrears. We will advocate for tenant unions and support ways to strengthen their hand in negotiations with landlords and letting agencies.

3.1.5 The cost of living crisis threatens communities and residents across the city. We will bring forward actions to mitigate the worst impacts, through community wealth building, investment in advice services, a fair work strategy and direct payments alongside delivering on the commitments of the Poverty Commission.

3.1.6 We will introduce policies that empower marginalised groups and uphold equality and rights. We will work to make Edinburgh a more accessible and inclusive city, where everyone is able to live, work, and enjoy themselves on an equal basis, and we will work to ensure that council spending decisions do not further entrench inequality for those with protected characteristics, nor deepen the climate crisis.

3.1.7 We will empower communities, improving access and promoting equality in democratic participation, decision making and control over community assets and expanding mainstream participatory budgeting. We believe in the principle of ‘nothing about us without us’ and will seek to improve the integration of lived experience in council

decision-making and operations. We will put in place a review of local democratic structures and processes, looking to best practice across the world, to enable this.

3.1.8 Edinburgh must be a child friendly city and our schools must provide the best learning environment for our young people. We will prioritise wellbeing, invest in the schools estate through refurbishment, expansions and building new schools, and we will green playgrounds, encourage access to nature, improve school meals and enhance the Safe Routes to School network. We are committed to closing the poverty related attainment gap and will support pupils at risk of falling behind and who have additional support needs, including alternative provision for those who need it, and reduce exclusions

3.1.9 Our young people are our future and have been badly affected by the pandemic. As we move through recovery we will increase spend on youth work, recruit more school counsellors, and commit to continuation of the Edinburgh Guarantee. For those who are care-experienced and looked after, we will place love, safety and respect at the heart of everything we do as corporate parents delivering on The Promise in full.

3.1.10 While progress and change is vital, the quality of our core services affect the lives of every resident. We will deliver continuous improvement in the day-to-day services that all Edinburgh residents rely on.

3.1.11 The pandemic has shown us how deeply our city relies on the care economy. We believe care – paid and unpaid – is undervalued and will work to support our carers. This includes ensuring appropriate pay and conditions, access to breaks and respite.

3.1.12 The council must set the highest standards as an employer and invest in our workforce – we will increase in-house provision of services, maintain the no compulsory redundancy policy and engage positively with the trade unions on a regular basis to ensure we are delivering the best working conditions for our employees.

3.1.13 We will enhance community wealth building and fair work conditions in council contracts and spend to help create a positive circular economy that supports local business and helps Edinburgh imbed the principles of Fair Work across the city.

3.1.14 We agree that Edinburgh should be a welcoming place for everybody and will work to ensure that all residents and visitors can access sports, leisure and culture. We want to enable people to feel part of Edinburgh and want to celebrate all cultures including those of migrants, refugees and New Scots, and to support Scots and Gaelic culture and language.

3.1.15 The festivals shape our identity as a city and bring a cultural richness and diversity which must be cherished and protected. We must encourage wider participation, both geographically and with reach into more communities alongside embedding the principles of fair work and sustainability, including carbon reduction, traffic impact, noise pollution and other environmental impacts, so they continue to make a valuable contribution to our cultural landscape for all of our residents. Edinburgh’s thriving night time economy is a key part of its cultural scene. We will explore the appointment of a night life co-ordinator to ensure the principles of safety, sustainability and fair work are embedded in this section of our economy.

3.1.16 We will be a campaigning council, collectively making the case for fair funding settlements and legislation which helps us to deliver action on climate change, tackling inequality and the best outcomes for our city.

3.2 We remain separate political parties and there are a number of policy areas we do not share agreement on. However, in the interests of the people of Edinburgh, and to drive forward those vital policy areas in which we do have agreement. We are committed to working together as an administration.

4 PARTNERSHIP COMMITMENTS

4.1 Over the five year term, the partnership will work together to deliver key commitments of our manifestos. These significant and transformative new policies we promise to the people of Edinburgh that we will deliver include:

4.1.1 A dedicated and resourced climate emergency team to drive delivery of the Council’s Climate Emissions Reduction Plan and the City’s 2030 Climate Strategy including technical expertise in energy efficiency and renewable energy and transport modal shift and low carbon transport logistics

4.1.2 A Workplace Parking Levy and a Congestion Charge to reduce car kilometres and invest in public transport and active travel infrastructure, moving us towards our goal of net zero by 2030, providing clean air and reducing congestion.

4.1.3 A new Accessibility Commission to examine how our whole transport, housing and planning systems can better meet the needs of disabled people.

4.1.4 A bold plan for integrated, low-carbon public transit system for the city within the wider regional context, which would include a robust business case for North-South Tram line, integrated ticketing, and extended bus lanes and bus lane hours to improve bus journey times and reliability, while pressing the Scottish Government for powers to use on-bus cameras for enforcement.

4.1.5 Investment of £118m directly in active travel infrastructure, and £120m more widely in improving roads, pavements and junctions to make roads and pavements safe for all users, with a target to a create a segregated cycle network across all arterial routes and a comprehensive maintenance plan to ensure all active travel networks are safe, welcoming and usable.

4.1.6 Retention of Councillor governance of Lothian Pension Fund by a council committee, allowing members of the committee to both meet their fiduciary duty and Environmental, Social and Governance obligations by pursuing divestment from fossil fuels and a climate impact assessment of council procurement, reviewing how to use council spending and borrowing to support a just transition.

4.1.7 Working with the Scottish Government to shape the legislation for Rent Controls, lobbying for early delivery and with a view to being the first city to implement these,to the fullest extent, as soon as legislation is passed.

4.1.8 Double the number of council homes being built and maintain the £2bn plan for investment in council housing over the next decade through a council housing investment strategy, with the aim to achieve the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing 2 by 2030. We will also campaign to increase Scottish Government grant funding so that a total of 2,000 social homes are built every year by 2030, and increase provision of rent deposit schemes while reviewing the council evictions policy and supporting individuals to deal with rent arrears .

4.1.9 Establish a comprehensive Edinburgh Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategy to assist building owners and tenants to improve the fabric of their buildings and decarbonise their heating with an aim retrofitting at least 120,000 homes, dependent on securing sufficient funding from public and private sources by 2030. We will work with both Governments to enable this through a New Green Deal. As part of this we will also revitalise Energy for Edinburgh with a new role to lead the delivery of retrofit and decarbonisation of heat under the EHEES, and in particular to expand on the existing work of the mixed tenure improvement service.

4.1.10 We will work to rebalance the city as a place to live, work, and visit, by welcoming tourism and supporting residents; delivering a Transient Visitor Levy to invest in the city’s

infrastructure, maintenance and placemaking. We will take action to reduce the number and impact of short term holiday lets and make them safer by requiring owners to apply for planning permission; establishing a robust licensing regime and setting a new policy against loss of housing to other uses while also improving enforcement action.

4.1.11 Spend an additional £2m on street cleansing annually, introduce a fly-tipping action plan, and take robust action to tackle litter, graffiti, dog fouling and other local issues, including making it easier for citizens to report issues, and pushing the Scottish Government for greater powers of enforcement.

4.1.12 Create the best possible learning environment, investing in existing schools, delivering 4 new high schools, 8 new primaries and 9 new nurseries and establishing a short-life working group to oversee a comprehensive options appraisal to attempt to identify an affordable and central site for a standalone Gaelic Medium Education secondary school.

4.1.13 Appoint a curator of slavery and empire for Edinburgh Museums, carry out the recommendations of the Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Group, and introduce a democratic review of all public monuments to reflect the diversity of Edinburgh’s history and the values our city holds today, including increased commemoration of women.

4.1.14 Implement a Gender Budget Analysis pilot and increase the funding and move to a three-year, sustainable funding model for rape crisis and women’s aid centres, and services that aim to prevent violence against women and girls.

4.1.15 We will take action to support people working in the Gig economy by working with the trade unions to set up an employment rights hub to support gig economy workers, alongside implementing the other recommendations of Edinburgh’s Gig Economy Task Force, and making the case to central government for legislative changes to these support actions.

4.2 While these represent key policies we will deliver over the next five years, our administration will also work to an annual programme for change, consisting of deliverable, costed, and measurable policies for the city.

5 GOVERNANCE

5.1 The Partnership agrees to work together to deliver pledges made in their respective manifestos, bringing forward an annual programme for administration that delivers on our shared vision for the city, in line with the Partnership Policy Priorities and enabling delivery of the Partnership Commitments. Partners agree to review the Partnership after 2.5 years. A Programme for Administration will be subject to further annual discussion, and will also form the basis of the annual programme.

5.2 The Leader of the Council (“Leader”) will be the convener of the Policy & Sustainability Committee and one of the Co-Deputy Leaders will be the vice-convener of the Policy & Sustainability Committee.

5.3 The executive committees of the Council will be agreed through discussion with other political groups and include any such other committees as the Partners may agree. Convening of Executive Committees will be shared between the Partners on a proportionate basis. Partners will explore possible co-convenorship of committees.

5.4 The Leader and Deputy Co-Leaders of the Partnership will agree to campaign for, and promote, Edinburgh and the Council’s best interests at all levels of government and within all democratic structures.

5.5 The Partnership will review the Civic function of the City to consider how to add focus to its function, how to modernise and democratise that governance to make it truly fit for a 21st century capital city.

5.6 The Partnership is committed to consulting and meeting with the Council unions on a regular basis.

6 PARTNERSHIP WORKING AND COOPERATION

6.1 The Partnership is founded on principles of trust, openness and fairness. Members agree to work positively with one another, and constructively at times of disagreement.

6.2 The Partnership is a flat structure where Partners are considered equal in the agreement and members are peers.

6.3 A commitment to inclusion is at the heart of the Partnership agreement and this extends to ways of working in the Partnership. Members agree to work in ways which are inclusive and take positive action to eliminate discrimination. Members commit to mandatory training in equality, diversity and inclusion, and are open to constructive feedback with an aim to strengthen inclusive working across the Partnership.

6.4 The Partnership will work in ways which are accessible to all. This means meeting the access requirements of different members as well as appreciating the different backgrounds and demands of other members which can impact on ways of working (for example, caring responsibilities, childcare or second jobs).

6.5 The Partnership will follow the annual programme for administration which will be used to prioritise and direct the decisions taken during the year.

6.6 The Partnership will hold regular meetings promoting the continuous exchange of ideas and information between Partners. In these meetings, routine evaluation and monitoring of the success of the Partnership in delivering the partnership commitments, annual programme for administration and progress towards the shared, long-term vision will take place.

6.7 The Partners will ensure that members attend and vote at all key committees in order to achieve the Partnership’s plan and decisions.

6.8 This Agreement does not restrict members from campaigning during local elections.

7. RESOLVING DIFFERENCES

7.1 Conflict might arise in the Partnership owing to:

(a) differences of opinion relating to policy / delivery as part of the Partnership

(b) failure to work in the ways outlined in §6 of the agreement

(c) unforeseen circumstances or changes to the political landscape which make the partnership untenable

7.2 In the first instance, conflict in the Partnership should be discussed and explored, in line with the ways of working outlined in 6.1 – 6.4. Either Partner may request third party mediation to support in these circumstances. Where differences are irreconcilable and threaten the effective running of the Administration, Partners can consider options for termination of the agreement, outlined in Section 9.

8 PUBLICITY

8.1 The Partners consent to the issue of a press release, substantially in the agreed form attached at Part 2 of the Schedule, immediately following the execution of this Agreement.

8.2 Any statements or press releases, issued by any member of a party group on behalf of the Partnership, will reflect the Partnership position as mutually agreed between the Partners.

8.3 The Leader and committee conveners will be the Partnership’s nominated spokespeople in relation to their respective portfolios.

9 TERMINATION

9.1 If resolution is not agreed as described in clauses 7.1 and 7.2, this Agreement may be terminated by service of written notice by the group leader of a Partner upon the group leader of the other Partner.

10 VARIATION AND ENTIRE AGREEMENT

6.9 No variation of this agreement shall be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the group leader or co-convener, or other authorised representative of each Partner.

This Agreement constitutes the whole agreement between the parties and supersedes all previous agreements between the parties relating to its subject matter.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF this Agreement is signed at Edinburgh on [date]

Councillor Adam McVey for and on behalf of

THE SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY GROUP

before this witness

Witness

Full Name

Address

Councillor Claire Miller

for and on behalf of

THE SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY GROUP

before this witness

Witness

Full Name

Address

Councillor Steve Burgess for and on behalf of

THE SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY GROUP

before this witness

Witness

Full Name

Address

