Glasgow Tigers are sweating on the fitness of Tom Brennan after the club’s visit to Newcastle Diamonds (picture by Ian Adam courtesy of Glasgow Tigers) was cut short due to what was described as a “dangerous” track.

The SGB Championship tie was called off by the referee after Heat 10 with the visitors 31-29 ahead and a Tigers spokesman claimed the circuit was “down to the concrete base in parts with huge ruts” appearing.

But Tigers No 5 Brennan is awaiting X-rays on a possible broken hand, which could keep him out for weeks and Glasgow team manager, Cami Brown, said: “It was a dreadful track – it was dangerous. There was crash after crash.

“Eventually sense kicked in and they pulled it after 10 heats. We get the three points, but I told them that we came here for four, so we were not trying to pull a fast one by having it abandoned, we just didn’t want to have any more riders injured.

“You couldn’t race on the track at all. It was right down to the base and so inconsistent. There was no confidence at all for the riders in riding the track and only one pass all night – that’s not speedway.

“We just have to put that one behind us, thankfully we won’t have to go back there again this season.”

Brown added: “The boys all gave it 100 per cent in very difficult conditions. Ulrich Ostergaard and Ben Basso were really good with a couple of 5-1s. Broc Nicol was good as well and may be coming into some form. He says he is taking little steps.”

Brennan was forced to withdraw from the match after crashing in his opening heat.

Brown added: “Tom has a hand injury but we don’t know if he has broken anything, he’s going to have to get it X-rayed. He has had ice on it, but says it is getting sorer. He could be out for six to eight weeks if he has a broken bone. We now have 12 days to recuperate before a big meeting against Poole a week on Friday.”

NOTES:

Like this: Like Loading...