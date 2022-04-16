Nazim Tek and his son Ali now run the established business of Vigo Delicatessen in Roseburn having taken it over some four years ago. Ali told us this is really an old place with about a decade of business before they began putting their own stamp on it.

The café’s reputation for a good value lunch has continued and was noted by Ian Rankin who mentioned it in his Saints of the Shadow Bible. It is a great lunch stop on the way from Water of Leith Visitors Centre to Stockbridge as noted in one of the TripAdvisor review with the Spicy Mexican Chicken Wrap with Cheese Salsa Chicken Bacon Pesto Wrap with Tomato & Mozarella being a favourite order.

Ali Tek who runs the Vigo Deli with Dad Nazim. PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

This Turkish family moved from the south of England about ten years ago, took over this business four years ago and now work in the business seven days a week.

Vigo are famed for their wraps, baked potatoes and freshly home made soups as well as “one of Edinburgh’s finest coffees”. Everything is fresh and the welcome from the Tek family and their three members of staff is always a friendly one.

The connection with the Edinburgh Rugby team is evident from all the photos on the walls, and you will often see some players in the café after training.

The Chatter ‘n Natter table is Table 2 where people who are dining alone, but who might like to have a chat can sit down and enjoy a conversation with whoever is sitting there or anyone who joins them afterwards.

I am quite an outgoing person and I know all the customers’ names. While this is a business we don’t really see it that way. It is all about communicating, making sure everyone is happy and having a bit of a laugh. Many of our customers live in the area and work here so we try to spend time with them when they come in. It has clearly been a tough couple of years but we are looking forward.

The meal deal offered at Vigo includes a panini with soup and a drink. But the quick service can be key for their customers with takeaway business makes up about 60% of trade.

Vigo Delicatessen 2a Roseburn Terrace EH12 6AW Tel 0131 467 5589

Elise Bailey and Nazim Tek, Vigo Deli, Roseburn. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

