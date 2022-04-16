Damian Okragly, manager of The Murrayfield Bar & Kitchen says the best thing about the bar and restaurant is their location which is handy for locals and also all the sport fans going to BT Murrayfield.

This is the main spot for people on match days when customers come from all over to enjoy their “relaxed menu of sharing plates” which change according to the seasons. Tthe restaurant is beginning to notice a marked increase in customer numbers now that the weather is better and Covid restrictions have relaxed.

During December 2020 owner Chris Doherty took over and then spent about seven months revamping the premises. The Murrayfield then opened in the summer of 2021 to welcome their first customers.

Danien Okragly, The Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen, Roseburn. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Damian who has managed the restaurant for a year just loves the Chicken Balmoral with Whisky sauce which is a firm favourite on the menu, but many customers order their signature fish and chips. But for the meat lover the 21-day Dry-hung Beef Cheek & Stilton Pie with creamy mash sounds delicious.

There will be a separate menu offering deals for local residents and some further renovations with new furniture are planned.

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm.

This article is part of a paid advertorial feature in our April issue.

Like this: Like Loading...