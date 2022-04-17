Karina Cameron and Mandy Wong of Ikina Hair Studio are both experienced hairdressers who, according to one online review “know what they are doing” and that what matters is good old fashioned service.

Owner Mandy was busy with a customer and we talked to Karina about the business which she joined only in autumn last year.

Mandy has been hairdresser in Roseburn for more than three decades and now has an established local clientele.

The salon offers appointments for gents, ladies and children’s hairstyling.

This business is all about the personal touch, and Karina thinks the clients really like “their” hairdressers, forging a personal relationship with them over time.

She particularly likes to do restyles and would very happily chop your long hair off and style it into a chic shorter face-framing style, possibly with a new colour, in a total makeover.

Ikina Hair Studio

35 Roseburn Terrace

Edinburgh

EH12 5NQ

Telephone: 0131 313 3337

Karina Cameron and Mandy Wong, Ikina Hair Studio, Roseburn. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

