Claire Doig-Pollock has been in business in Roseburn for about five years. Previously she rented chairs in Corstorphine and Bruntsfield for about 15 years before deciding to take the leap into having her own business.

Now it is 23 years since she qualified as a hairdresser and a short time after opening in Roseburn she employed another member of staff. She loves dressing up the shop window to reflect the seasons, birthdays and of course there was a beautiful rainbow in the window during lockdown.

The small bright salon offers appointments for colours and cuts with popular services including ladies haircut and blow dry for £39.

Linked to Treatwell, where the business ranks as one of the top rated, the salon offers deals from time to time, and their opening hours from Wednesday to Saturday include a late night on Wednesday for anyone who needs an appointment out of usual hours.

One of the reviews on Treatwell is a very positive message saying that this customer “always leaves Claire’s with a smile and a skip in my step”.

The salon has a Facebook page where we found out that Claire forgot to tell us about the most exciting event of this past year – Ronnie James Doig-Pollock who was born in August last year. As the business owner, Claire took a very short time off work before heading straight back to the salon to keep her customers happy.

