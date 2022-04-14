The Minister for Refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray MSP, has commented on the Ukraine Sponsor scheme data which is published today.

The numbers show that 55,600 applications have been made by Ukrainians to the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, with 1,620 visas relating to Scottish sponsors having been issued by the Home Office – and 570 under Scotland’s super sponsor arrangements.

The Minister with special responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray said: “While there has been progress in the number of visas approved by the UK Government, we need to see it continue.

“We have consistently said that the pace at which the Home Office was moving on visas was simply not good enough, and while we recognise changes have been made we will continue to press the UK Government to do all it can to speed up their approval processes.

“The Scottish Government established itself as a ‘super sponsor’ to get the people of Ukraine to safety quickly, and the frustratingly slow pace has worked against that aim.

“As the brutal war in Ukraine continues, and millions have fled their homes, we will continue with the vital work of offering a warm Scots welcome to all Ukrainians who wish to find safety and sanctuary in Scotland.”

Like this: Like Loading...